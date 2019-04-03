Northern Trust Corp Acquires 2,068 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $20,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 64,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,953,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 186,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Stephens cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $81.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

