North West (NNWWF) versus Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Head-To-Head Survey

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get North West alerts:

1.9% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares North West and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North West N/A N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 2.41% 7.09% 2.02%

Dividends

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. North West does not pay a dividend. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares North West and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North West N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao $13.51 billion 0.47 $326.40 million $0.46 52.07

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has higher revenue and earnings than North West.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for North West and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North West 0 1 0 0 2.00 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 0 0 3 0 3.00

Summary

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao beats North West on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North West

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products. The Canadian operations also provides contract tele-pharmacist services to rural hospitals and health centers; water and air-based transportation services; and produce and fresh meats to independent grocery stores. Its international operations include 27 AC stores that provides food and general merchandise to remote and rural regions; 12 Cost-U-Less mid-size warehouse stores, which offers discount food and general merchandise; 1 Island Fresh IGA store that provides fresh and prepared foods; 5 Quickstop convenience stores; 5 Riteway food markets; and 1 Cash and Carry store. In addition, the company offers Inuit art services; physician services; healthcare solutions; and a range of financial services, such as credit, debit, pre-paid credit, and gift cards. The North West Company Inc. was founded in 1668 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry. The Food retail segment sells non-perishable food products, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and non-food products, such as clothing items, baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, handcrafts, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening products, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. This segment also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces. It operates its supermarkets under the banners of Pão de Açúcar and Extra Supermercado; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and neighborhood stores under the banners of Minimercado Extra, Minuto Pão de Açúcar, and Aliados Compre Bem; and gas stations and drugstores under the banner of Extrabanner, as well as sells its products through its Websites, paodeacucar.com and extra.com.br. The Cash and Carry segment sells grocery, food, perishable, beverage, wrapping, hygiene and cleaning products, and other products to resellers, intermediate consumers, retail customers, and small and mid-sized companies through the Assaí banner. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 882 stores, 72 gas stations, and 127 drugstores, as well as 23 distribution centers and depots in Brazilian states and the Federal District. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.