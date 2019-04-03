Norges Bank Takes $130.32 Million Position in KeyCorp (KEY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,817,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 443,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 18th. Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.63 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.74.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $72,127.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,281.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,822.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

