Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 9,476,682 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,476,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,130,000. Norges Bank owned 0.93% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 577,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 64,180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE:TEVA opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Mizuho downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HSBC set a $12.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

In other news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $35,414.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,414.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $90,133.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,856.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,691 shares of company stock worth $283,458. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 9,476,682 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/norges-bank-purchases-shares-of-9476682-teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-teva.html.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.