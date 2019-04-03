Norges Bank Invests $149.94 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stock

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,807,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,935,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,970,000 after purchasing an additional 783,862 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $160,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $513,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

TSN stock opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

