Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 838,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,888,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $15,696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,605,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,044,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Cintas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,605,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,044,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,824,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,894,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,289,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $167.00 price target on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $235.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.45.

In other Cintas news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,871,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $351,114.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,156,352.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,635. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $206.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $217.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

