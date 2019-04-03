Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.72 Million Position in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 756,858 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. HSBC cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $10.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

