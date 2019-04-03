Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.14 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,449 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.28% of FTI Consulting worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,300,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,541,000 after purchasing an additional 318,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,966,000 after acquiring an additional 263,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,104,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,422,000 after buying an additional 261,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,422,000 after buying an additional 261,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,419,000 after buying an additional 144,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $81.91.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.89 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

