Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.21 Million Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of LogMeIn worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 853.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 2,045.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 415.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOGM shares. Oppenheimer cut LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $123.00.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from LogMeIn’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,826,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 547,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,405,996.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

