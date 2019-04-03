Nomura Initiates Coverage on Intel (INTC)

Nomura started coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel to $38.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.79.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 14,493 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $768,563.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,147 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,946,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,357 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intel by 4,553.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,118,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 114,601,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,195,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,101,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,236,047 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,920,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

