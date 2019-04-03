Nokia Oyj (NOK) Short Interest Update

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,921,457 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 53,420,112 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,045,413 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25,510.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,663,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,812 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,084,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648,798 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 820.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,639,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,251,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,166,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Nordea Equity Research cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.32.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/nokia-oyj-nok-short-interest-update.html.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.