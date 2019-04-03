Nissan’s ex-chair Ghosn is brought in by japanese prosecutors

Prosecutors took the former Chairman Carlos Ghosn of Nissan Thursday, for questioning , barely a month after he was released on financial misconduct charges.

Japanese TV footage revealed officials entering the apartment in Tokyo of Ghosn, along with a vehicle later going into the prosecutors’ office.

He may face what’s going to be his fourth arrest against law. He was arrested in November on behalf of under-reporting his settlement. He was in December, including rising breach of trust charges. The arrests prolong detentions .

The latest charge seems to be regarding the evaluation by Nissan Motor Co.’s French alliance partner Renault about payments in Oman to a significant dealership, some of which is suspected of having been channeled for Ghosn’s individual use.

On the Oman allegations, Ghosn’s representatives stated:”The payments made by Renault into the distributor at Oman have not been redirected from their commercial objectives and under no situation has part or all of such obligations benefited Carlos Ghosn or his loved ones.”

Ghosn has said the settlement in Nissan was never decided or paid; Nissan never endured losses as well as the obligations were for services.

A condition for his release on bail included not using the internet. If the authorities are thinking about the tweet a breach, it is uncertain.

Ghosn was a star in the auto business, using steered Nissan for two decades from the brink of bankruptcy to one of the biggest groups from the industry, allied with Renault and smaller Japanese partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp..

His case has attracted international attention. His release from the Tokyo Detention Center, though coming after almost four months, was quick for this country detentions without convictions are routine. The detentions have been criticized as”hostage justice” in acquiring confessions.

