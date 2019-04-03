Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NITE) Insider Tuyen Ong Sells 2,446 Shares

Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) insider Tuyen Ong sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $61,908.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NITE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 3.38. Nightstar Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Get Nightstar Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Nightstar Therapeutics by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nightstar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nightstar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nightstar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nightstar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush cut shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.18 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NITE) Insider Tuyen Ong Sells 2,446 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/nightstar-therapeutics-plc-nite-insider-tuyen-ong-sells-2446-shares.html.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Nightstar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nightstar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.