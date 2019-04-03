Next Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

IVV stock opened at $287.92 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $296.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.1296 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

