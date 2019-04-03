Nexoptic Technology (NXO) Trading Down 6.7%

Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 165,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 151,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a market cap of $58.63 million and a PE ratio of -4.72.

Nexoptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses. The company was formerly known as Elissa Resources Ltd.

