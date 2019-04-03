New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Vectrus Inc (VEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 121.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Vectrus worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

VEC stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $309.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.56. Vectrus Inc has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.05). Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $38,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock worth $107,979 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

