New Residential Investment (NRZ) Shares Gap Down to $17.17

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $17.17. New Residential Investment shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 5672198 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRZ. Nomura began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 57.58% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 995,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,423,308. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 607.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 138,188 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 34,774 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

