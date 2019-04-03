New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $44,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,161.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Kenny sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $148,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,947. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,008,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,582,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1,398.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $811.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

