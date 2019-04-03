New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,322. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 51.44%. The firm had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

