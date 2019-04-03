New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $2,153,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,552. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.52. 1,486,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,652. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

