New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2,920.0% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,028,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,124. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.72.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $1,060,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,981.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,761.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,620.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,559,723 shares of company stock worth $176,077,837 and sold 70,436 shares worth $3,602,036. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/new-england-research-management-inc-increases-stake-in-delta-air-lines-inc-dal.html.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.