New dam collapse in Brazil

Although now there are not any reports of missing or dead, brazil has suffered a different mining dam collapse.

The Rondonia state environment secretary states following its arrangement was ruined by a waterspout Friday, the dam in Oriente Novo gave way.

Authorities say there is no possibility of contamination from clay, sand and the water which spilled in the dam owned by the Metalmig company.

A dam owned by mining giant Vale fell on Jan. 25, murdering at least 217 people and leaving 84 missing in Minas Gerais state. Vale said last week which auditors have decided that another dam in that state could collapse at any moment and evacuation drills were practiced by people in three cities on Wednesday.