New Age Metals (NAM) Stock Price Down 6.7%

New Age Metals Inc (CVE:NAM)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 555,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 237,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of $7.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.50.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned River Valley PGM project that include 30 claim units and 2 mining leases covering an area of approximately 6,688 hectares located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario.

