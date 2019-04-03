Neurometrix (NURO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Neurometrix in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of Neurometrix stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Neurometrix has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Neurometrix had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurometrix will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.90% of Neurometrix worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

