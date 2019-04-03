NEC (NIPNF) & Extreme Networks (EXTR) Critical Comparison

NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) and Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NEC and Extreme Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEC 1.26% 3.50% 1.33% Extreme Networks -2.04% 36.26% 5.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NEC and Extreme Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEC $25.69 billion 0.30 $412.83 million N/A N/A Extreme Networks $983.14 million 0.92 -$46.79 million $0.44 17.68

NEC has higher revenue and earnings than Extreme Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NEC and Extreme Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEC 0 0 0 0 N/A Extreme Networks 0 2 2 0 2.50

Extreme Networks has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.11%. Given Extreme Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Extreme Networks is more favorable than NEC.

Summary

Extreme Networks beats NEC on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEC

NEC Corporation engages in the integration of information technology (IT) and network technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Public, Enterprise, Telecom Carrier, and System Platform. The company provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing/cloud services; and system equipment. It also provides network infrastructure products, including core network products, mobile phone base stations, submarine systems comprising submarine cable and ocean observation systems, optical transmission systems, routers/switches, and mobile backhaul products, as well as telecom operations and management solutions, and other services/solutions. In addition, the company provides hardware products, such as servers, mainframes, supercomputers, storage products, business PCs, tablet devices, POS, ATMs, control equipment, wireless LAN routers, displays, and projectors; and software products that consist of integrated operation management, application servers, and security and database software. Further, it offers enterprise network solutions that include IP telephony systems, WAN/wireless access equipment, and LAN products; data center infrastructure services; and safety products, which include biometric solutions comprising face recognition and fingerprint identification, surveillance products, Smart energy products, and lighting equipment. Additionally, the company engages in the provision of IT services for retail sector; and manufacturing co-creation program activities. It primarily serves governments, governmental agencies, local governments, public institutions, financial institutions, and other organizations, as well as telecom carriers. The company was formerly known as Nippon Electric Company, Limited and changed its name to NEC Corporation in April 1983. NEC Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. It also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, the company offers ExtremeGuest and ExtremeLocation, which are cloud services that enable enterprises to incorporate location-based services; and ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers visibility and control over users and applications. It markets and sells its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. The company serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies, private cloud data centers, and universities. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

