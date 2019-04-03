nDEX (NDX) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. nDEX has a market cap of $61,403.00 and $11,304.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, nDEX has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One nDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00390959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.01733678 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00241862 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00434194 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,757,657,251 tokens. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

