Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Navigators Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAVG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Navigators Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Navigators Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navigators Group by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Navigators Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Navigators Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigators Group alerts:

NASDAQ NAVG opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 0.36. Navigators Group Inc has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $71.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAVG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

WARNING: “Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/navigators-group-inc-navg-shares-bought-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigators Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigators Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.