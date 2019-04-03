Navigator (NVGS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Navigator stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $622.79 million, a PE ratio of -223.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Navigator has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

NVGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Navigator from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Navigator from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Navigator by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,317,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Navigator by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares during the last quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Navigator by 8.2% during the third quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,013,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 939,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 149,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 532,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 152,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

