Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $11.57 on Monday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $267.76 million, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $221.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

