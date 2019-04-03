Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) VP James R. Hazlett Sells 3,000 Shares

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) VP James R. Hazlett sold 3,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,291.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.37 million, a PE ratio of 226.25 and a beta of 1.34. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natural Gas Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 83,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

