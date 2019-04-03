National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.12 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,293,000 after buying an additional 22,838 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 144.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.73. 215,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

