National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating for Ero Copper (ERO)

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,595. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -413.25. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$7.23 and a 52 week high of C$17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$112.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.10000001410256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

