National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian National Railway’s FY2020 Earnings (CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.85. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$116.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$125.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.50.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$120.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$92.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.22.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.77 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.5375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.57, for a total value of C$1,317,500.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,487,273.21. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.81, for a total transaction of C$539,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,482,329.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,767 shares of company stock worth $5,394,685.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.