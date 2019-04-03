Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $96.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $467,046.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $120,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,339 shares of company stock worth $1,114,349 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

