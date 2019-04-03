Napco Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Napco Security Technologies an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.31 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Buchel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 7,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $163,500.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,823 shares of company stock worth $750,251 over the last 90 days. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 975,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 584,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 88,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 88,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 58,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.07 million, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.67. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 26th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

