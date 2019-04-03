NANJCOIN 1-Day Volume Tops $16,099.00 (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. NANJCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $16,099.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NANJCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. During the last week, NANJCOIN has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00386498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.01760322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00245768 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00428875 BTC.

NANJCOIN Profile

NANJCOIN launched on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

