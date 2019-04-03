Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Short Interest Down 8.4% in March

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,657,294 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 46,577,544 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,132,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 40.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 99,709 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 32.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 15.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 514,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 48.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale set a $4.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.30. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $8.86.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $782.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.82 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/nabors-industries-ltd-nbr-short-interest-down-8-4-in-march.html.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.