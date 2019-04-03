Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FII. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Federated Investors by 172.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federated Investors by 23.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,298,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,909 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Federated Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 257,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Federated Investors by 948.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Investors during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Shares of FII opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Federated Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.68 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Investors news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $150,743.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,666,452.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $88,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,029 shares of company stock worth $1,126,318. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Federated Investors in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-purchases-new-stake-in-federated-investors-inc-fii.html.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.