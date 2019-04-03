Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $619,000 in Saia Inc (SAIA) Stock

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,711,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,161,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 29.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,065,000 after purchasing an additional 592,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Saia by 29.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,577,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,065,000 after purchasing an additional 592,115 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Saia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,083,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 16.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 53,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia Inc has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Saia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIA. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.84 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $84.00 price target on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.68.

In other news, insider Stephanie Maschmeier sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $626,739.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,663 shares in the company, valued at $738,199.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul C. Peck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $128,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,493 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,832. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

