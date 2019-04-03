Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys Shares of 12,030 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,030 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Thor Industries by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,931,000 after purchasing an additional 883,589 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,736,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 5,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 352,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345,972 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 376,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 344,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in Thor Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,630,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 300,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

THO opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $117.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.23). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

