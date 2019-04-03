MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tristate Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tristate Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 131,522 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Tristate Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 17,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tristate Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Tristate Capital by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Seidel bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,405 shares in the company, valued at $857,083.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

TSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tristate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

