MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $2.21 Million in FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.14% of FCB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FCB Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,391,000 after purchasing an additional 145,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in FCB Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,995,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,391,000 after purchasing an additional 145,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FCB Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,233,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,274,000 after purchasing an additional 54,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FCB Financial by 468.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,396,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,516,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,922,000 after buying an additional 1,280,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of FCB stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FCB Financial Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

