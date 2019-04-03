MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

MSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research set a $83.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

NYSE MSM opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $96.58.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $831.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 12,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $1,051,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $436,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,631.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,542,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,280,000 after acquiring an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,542,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,280,000 after acquiring an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,714,000 after acquiring an additional 102,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,667,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,017,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,424,000 after acquiring an additional 133,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

