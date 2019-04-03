Movado Group (MOV) Trading Down 4.6%

Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $34.70. 6,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 283,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $840.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Movado Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 220.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

