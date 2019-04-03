Mosaic (MOS) PT Lowered to $38.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.49 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $27.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Mosaic by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

