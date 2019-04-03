Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Morningstar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MORN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $1,958,679.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,597,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,597,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,564,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,560,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,449,831.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,020 shares of company stock valued at $43,512,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

