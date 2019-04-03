Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,228,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,962,000 after buying an additional 5,418,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $676,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,686,000 after buying an additional 956,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,267,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,353,000 after buying an additional 476,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4,072.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,548,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13,223,517 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,604,494. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $675,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

