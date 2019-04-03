Monetha Tops One Day Trading Volume of $867,102.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Monetha has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $867,102.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha token can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, OKEx, Binance and Tidex. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00387590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.01774136 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00245185 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00439447 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,778,023 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, OKEx, Tidex, Kucoin, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

