Monero Original (XMO) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Monero Original (CURRENCY:XMO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Monero Original has a market cap of $0.00 and $498.00 worth of Monero Original was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Original coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00012711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Original has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.01394638 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00014936 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000951 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Monero Original Coin Profile

Monero Original (XMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2018. Monero Original’s total supply is 16,677,397 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Original is /r/MoneroOriginalXMO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Original’s official website is monero-original.org . Monero Original’s official Twitter account is @monero_original

Monero Original Coin Trading

Monero Original can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Original directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Original should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Original using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

