Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $142.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $154.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $2.36. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 45.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.42.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

